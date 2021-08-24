Letter: Different country, same old story

Regarding Afghan forces cutting and running when the Taliban showed up, turn the clock back some 50-plus years ago when this then a skinny 18-year-old was in his foxhole in Vietnam.

It was a blatantly known fact that behind every Vietnamese foxhole was an American one. Why? Because the Vietnamese regulars frequently would fall asleep or worse, desert their post leaving us vulnerable to attack.

Quoting Albert Einstein: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."

For those of us who wore the uniform, what is going on in Afghanistan is another betrayal of so-called U.S. leadership. Shame goes to those who consistently refuse to respect and learn from history.

Gary Jones

Kalama

