Letter: 'Despicable' actions endanger us all

I became livid as I read the article "Gatherings drive rise in COVID positives" in the April 7 edition of The Daily News.

Visions of shackling the nimrods at the karaoke party came to my mind. I am tired of the empathy and political correctness people try to use to approach the issue of the degrading values of our American culture. Self-centeredness and selfishness are not positive or admirable attributes.

Irresponsible behaviors set back the freedoms and health of everybody. These behaviors hurt our economy. These behaviors restrict access to our loved ones and continue to delay school openings. These behaviors literally make people physically sick and can kill.

These irresponsible behaviors are despicable and disgusting. Most of you grew up with "Christian" values taught to you. I ask you, "How would Jesus behave during a pandemic like this?"

I think he would be terribly sad. I know I am. And please, wear your mask correctly: it needs to cover your mouth and nose.

Jolene Erdahl

Longview

