Letter: Dense housing plans defy comprehension

I attended the July 20 "closed public hearing" (if that's not an oxymoron I don't know what is) of the Cowlitz County commissioners. A proposal from an out of town developer is to put 82 houses on 30x80 foot lots on a little over 6 acres on Pennsylvania St.

This defies comprehension. The only way into and out of this said development will be one street entering onto Pennsylvania which is a narrow, straight road with no shoulders and a poorly adhered to 25 mph speed limit. Clearly, none of the three were in favor of this, but only one had the courage to vote no. I can't imagine an extra 160 cars whizzing up and down the street with up to three trips daily. This defies comprehension. A petition protesting this high density development was signed by a number of residents living here and turned in at the planning commission meeting and was forwarded to the county commissioners. Can this be revisited with suggestions for fewer houses and bigger lots? Personally I don't see the appeal.