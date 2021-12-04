Letter: Democratic Socialist Communist agenda

Washington state was set up by Gov. Jay Inslee, his "Supreme Court," Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Maria Cantwell with an executive order to make our state a "sanctuary" without voter approval.

They knew exactly what they were doing to fit their Democratic/Socialist (Communist) agenda.

They are part of George Soros' open society group (a billionaire coup that wants to overthrow our government). To name a few others, Mark Zuckerberg (Soros' nephew and CEO of Facebook), the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bushes, the Gateses, the Gores, John Kerry and their wives, Liz Cheney, Jaime Herrera Beutler ... the list goes on and on.

Obama was CEO. His words: "Level the playing field," which means turn us into a third world Communist country. President Biden is their "perfect puppet."

I hope people remember this at the polls and send them packing. Joe Kent, who was a Green Beret and whose wife was Navy and killed in 2019, is running against Herrera Beutler. Tiffany Smiley, also military family, is running against Patty Murray.

Keep us USA?

Nancy Lewis

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0