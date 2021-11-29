Letter: Democracy losing ground worldwide

We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy.

Take, for example, Hong Kong. Just two years ago Hong Kong’s seven million people were reveling in a huge democratic turnout in their municipal elections. Now, only a year or so later, Hong Kong is communist toast.

Events in European, African, and Western hemisphere countries are producing a diverse variety of autocracy as well, as America withdraws from the economic and political empire it established after World War II.

Here at home, we are tilting heavily toward a Myanmar-style America, where the military will be called upon to deal with our two political parties’ inability to treat with each other using ethics and manners.

America has gotten so bad we can no longer trust even our neighbors and our own family members. Children and parents no longer know the difference between right and wrong.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

