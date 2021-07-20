Letter: Democracy is more than just voting

America’s knee jerk solution to political problems like in Haiti today has always been to hold democratic elections as soon as possible. This was our approach in Afghanistan, and it will be our approach in Cuba if the communist dictatorship is ever overthrown there.

This simplified worldview reflects our own weak understanding of what real democracy requires. In our country today, we believe we are doing democracy when we merely show up to vote. That’s it. The rest of our time can be spent working or immersing ourselves in pleasure.

Many Americans want an even simpler solution to politics than this. They would rather a populist leader just seize the day (the election day), and rule however he or she wants.

In reality, ordinary Sarahs, Shakiras, and Shanices, Johnnys, Juans and Jamals must personally participate in everyday government like there is no tomorrow, because there will be no tomorrow if they don’t.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Cowlitz County forest lover

Woods Cross, Utah

