Letter: Deal with gas prices by lowering demand

Can you believe what's happened?
Milk is cheaper than gas. If cars run on milk, how many cows would it take to keep up with the demand? We would have to build an overhead like a parking lot that would cover the entire United States of America, three stories high, cover it with dirt for pastures. That's how stupid leadership is.
Thank the oil lobbyists and the people they dealt with. You know who they were.
When J. Edgar Hoover was in charge of the FBI, he kept politicians in check. This doesn't happen anymore.
We have to stop this now.
Jerry Reagor
Kelso