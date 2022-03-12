Letter: Daylight Savings has a simple solution

I did a bit of research on why we still need to set our clocks after voting to remain on DST. I found an article that explained this dilemma really well.

After reading the March 14, 2021 article “Why Washington is still springing forward even though a bill passed in 2019 to remain on DST forever,” by Natalie Guevara, Seattle PI, I found the hang up. Apparently, Daylight Savings Time is not recognized by the federal government, but standard time is.

My question: “Why not have another vote in Washington state and change the time option from DTS to standard time?” This would be a simple solution that might solve the problem. What do you think?

It would be nice not to reset our clocks and have the inconvenience in having to retrain our bodies, children and pets. If you agree and think it's a good idea I think we should all get ahold of our state representatives and senators to change our request from the 2019 vote to a vote to stay on standard time.

Sheryl Shew

Longview

