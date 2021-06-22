 Skip to main content
Letter: Davis monument is embarrassment
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

On Father’s Day I drove to Vancouver on I-5, a trip that invariably invokes a sense of revulsion as I pass the monument for Jefferson Davis. As galling as it is to be venerating a man responsible for more deaths in the Civil War than American deaths in World War II, they have compounded the insult by flying the Confederate battle flag higher than the American flag.

We have had more than a modicum of controversy surrounding the value of symbols and we can debate the importance of such, however, it seems difficult to justify the elevation of the symbol of a foreign nation dedicated to the preservation of slavery at the site of an American traitor above the purported symbol of freedom.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

