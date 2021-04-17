Letter: Data shows cops don't discriminate

On March 12, Mike Phillips used this page to beat that tired old drum: America's alleged systematic racism. For months we have been asking supporters of that theory to define systemic racism to no avail.

As a distinguished Black economist asked, how can something be real if we cannot define it? And what does Phillips offer as proof of the existence of this apparently undefinable phenomenon: that Confederate governments enacted racist laws. People today must be racists because some of their great-great-grandparents were? Really?

The Department of Justice recently threw water on the idea of systemic racism. A March 6 Wall Street Journal article by Jeffery Anderson relates the department's victimization surveys show when a white person reports a serious violent crime by a black person and when a black person reports a serious violent crime by a white person the rate at which people are arrested for those crimes is virtually the same in both cases. In other words, with some conspicuous exceptions, the cops generally aren't discriminating against Blacks.

William Dennis

Longview