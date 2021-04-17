 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Data shows cops don't discriminate

Letter: Data shows cops don't discriminate

{{featured_button_text}}

On March 12, Mike Phillips used this page to beat that tired old drum: America's alleged systematic racism. For months we have been asking supporters of that theory to define systemic racism to no avail.

As a distinguished Black economist asked, how can something be real if we cannot define it? And what does Phillips offer as proof of the existence of this apparently undefinable phenomenon: that Confederate governments enacted racist laws. People today must be racists because some of their great-great-grandparents were? Really?

The Department of Justice recently threw water on the idea of systemic racism. A March 6 Wall Street Journal article by Jeffery Anderson relates the department's victimization surveys show when a white person reports a serious violent crime by a black person and when a black person reports a serious violent crime by a white person the rate at which people are arrested for those crimes is virtually the same in both cases. In other words, with some conspicuous exceptions, the cops generally aren't discriminating against Blacks.

William Dennis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News