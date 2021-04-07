 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Dangerous golf balls hit in residential area

Letter: Dangerous golf balls hit in residential area

{{featured_button_text}}

I'm hoping this will get printed so that we, the citizens of Brookhollow can send a message to the perpetrator(s).

Last month, we started seeing golf balls show up near our homes and even in the playground. Lately, it has gotten worse. They are hitting homes and luckily so far none have broken a window or worse, hit someone.

Hitting golf balls in a residential area is very dangerous. The police have been notified twice. Whoever is doing this, please stop before you seriously hurt someone.

Bev Hood

Kelso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Use the courts

This letter is in regard to the article of March 24, 2021, where it is reported that the Cowlitz County commissioners approved a resolution th…

Letters

Letters: Hear it from them

You might have read about The Daily News' Students in Need campaign, benefitting LCC’s Student Success Fund. As an LCC Foundation board member…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News