Letter: Dangerous golf balls hit in residential area

I'm hoping this will get printed so that we, the citizens of Brookhollow can send a message to the perpetrator(s).

Last month, we started seeing golf balls show up near our homes and even in the playground. Lately, it has gotten worse. They are hitting homes and luckily so far none have broken a window or worse, hit someone.

Hitting golf balls in a residential area is very dangerous. The police have been notified twice. Whoever is doing this, please stop before you seriously hurt someone.

Bev Hood

Kelso

