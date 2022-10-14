 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Dana Tucker has my coroner vote

I am writing to show my support for Dana Tucker for the position of the Cowlitz County coroner. Having been a police officer for 39 years with the Kelso Police Department, I've investigated lots of deaths. Some of them were natural, some intentional, and some were accidental.

In the latter years of my career, Dana responded to many of my death investigations. She always was professional, compassionate and knowledgeable. She always was a pleasure to work with, given the circumstances.

Dana has my vote.

Dave Shelton

Longview

