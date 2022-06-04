Letter: Dams are also great batteries

The Daily News had an interesting article about pumping water up into higher elevation reservoirs when there is surplus electricity, then using turbines to convert the high elevation water to electricity when power is needed.

I would guess storing electricity in batteries is equally inefficient. We in the Northwest are very lucky with the dams we have here. At times of lower electricity demand we can simply shut off turbines and store the water n the reservoir to use it for power generation at times of high demand. This is in effect a 100% efficient battery. Dams, besides supplying green electricity, can provide that energy when needed. Solar panels and windmills can only provide power when environmental conditions are right and not necessarily when the power is needed.