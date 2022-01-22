Letter: CVS lobbying is deeply alarming

I was shocked when I learned of CVS Health's dark money contributions to the Partnership for America's Healthcare Future, the number one dark money lobbying group fighting Medicare for all.
As a senior citizen, and an American who has lost beloved friends to illnesses they could have been treated for if they could have afforded it, I would like to see CVS Health honor its corporate responsibility strategy of the four pillars. I'll quote it: “Grounded in for pillars — healthy people, healthy business, healthy community and healthy planet — our corporate social responsibility strategy is more inclusive of our broader enterprise and the impact we can have as a healthcare leader.”
How can you claim any social responsibility while trying to cut off Medicare for all with dark money funding? I implore you to cut ties immediately with this dark money group. How can we ever trust you if you do not?
Connie Lantz
Longview