 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: CVS lobbying is deeply alarming

Mailbox stock art
Stock

I was shocked when I learned of CVS Health's dark money contributions to the Partnership for America's Healthcare Future, the number one dark money lobbying group fighting Medicare for all.

As a senior citizen, and an American who has lost beloved friends to illnesses they could have been treated for if they could have afforded it, I would like to see CVS Health honor its corporate responsibility strategy of the four pillars. I'll quote it: “Grounded in for pillars — healthy people, healthy business, healthy community and healthy planet — our corporate social responsibility strategy is more inclusive of our broader enterprise and the impact we can have as a healthcare leader.”

How can you claim any social responsibility while trying to cut off Medicare for all with dark money funding? I implore you to cut ties immediately with this dark money group. How can we ever trust you if you do not?

Connie Lantz

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News