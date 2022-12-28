Letter: Cut spending to lower inflation

There are two major causes of inflation: Reckless, excessive spending by the federal government and higher cost of fuel.

When Biden became president, on his first day in office, to pander to the liberal, leftwing fanatics, he canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline. Then he put more regulations on the "evil" oil companies drilling for oil. So now the cost of fuel is much higher than before he became president. The higher cost of fuel makes the costs of goods higher because they are transported using fuel.

When the government raises spending much higher by borrowing and printing money, there is more money to buy goods, but not more goods, so prices go up. With government debt at about $30 trillion, if interest on it would reach 5%, we could be paying $1.5 trillion per year in interest on it. That could cause a major financial collapse worldwide, not a recession, but a depression.

We are getting closer and closer to that situation every day, if we don't change course, cut spending and begin to live within our means.

Bob Mattila

Brush Prairie, Washington