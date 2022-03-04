Letter: Critical race theory teaches kids to hate

Critical race thory teaches kids to hate

Teaching a child to hate is child abuse, regardless the excuse for doing so. The child is damaged for life. Hatred must find an outlet: someone to hurt, something to destroy. Yet, SB 5044, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year, accelerates the racist teachings and beliefs that lead directly to the 2020 riots. This statute adopts the Critical Race Theory concept of “antiracism,” requiring schools to create little antiracists.

“Antiracism” is the very essence of racism in its ugliest form, as it reduces each human being to just one minor, minor characteristic: skin color. Paler-skinned people are “oppressors” and darker-skinned people are “oppressed.” Reality is completely ignored. This leads to frustration, resentment, hatred and, for some, violence.

Those who hate are harmed far more than those who are the targets of their hate. And what about American society? What percentage of haters is needed before a society collapses? 5%? 20%? 36.75%? When we find out, it will be too late.

Diane L. Gruber

Oysterville, Washington

Elect moral people. Stop printing money

What is inflation? Inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. Inflation is when you go to the grocery store with a shopping bag full of money and bring all your purchases home in the same shopping bag.

Throughout history, inflation ranks with war, famine and pestilence as the greatest scourges of the human race.

Deficit spending is a main cause of inflation. We have been brought to the brink of bankruptcy by “legislate now, pay later” spending programs designed to buy the largest possible vote.

The theory that a nation can live perpetually on credit is both immoral and insane. The end result unchecked will inevitably be the erosion of the whole concept of limited government on which our republic was founded and on which our freedom depends.

How do we stop inflation? Stop printing money.

Some people think the economic situation is complicated. It’s not. There is just one ingredient lacking to solve it: honesty. If we elect moral people to office instead of crooks and opportunists, the problem will go away.

Jack Malone

Longview

Russia makes a mockery of the UN

Coming out of the killing and destruction of World War II, Russia was one of the five allies who founded the United Nations. Their mission; ”To save succeeding generations from the scourge of war …”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of a smaller, sovereign, at-peace Ukraine for no other reason than to recapture the “glory of empire” to satisfy his base renders the UN in its current form, irrelevant.

If Russia as a member of the powerful permanent security council can pull a political stunt like this, what’s to stop China, another security council member, from moving on Taiwan?

Japan was one of the four founding members of the League Of Nations in 1919. Then Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor happened.

Five hellacious years later the irrelevant League of Nations was replaced by the UN. Different name, similar mission.

Now that’s ended.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Oregon

Time for a change

We are on the verge of World War III and we can’t even handle the shoplifting crisis.

It’s time for a change from top to bottom. November is coming soon.

Don Cullen

Kelso

