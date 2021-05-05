Letter: Cowlitz Co. supports right to bear arms

Thank you Cowlitz County commissioners and the sheriff's department for standing up for law-abiding citizens' Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in order to defend themselves. Against whom? Home invaders or street attackers.

Without our own defense, who will protect us? The police, who the left calls to defund? Other country invaders? Our very small armed forces would be no match for a Chinese invasion, but our citizens might be. Our own government? Could never happen?

A few months back there was talk on leftist media about "re-education camps for Trump supporters." Sound like freedom of thought and speech to you?

In Russia, during Josef Stalin's "Great Purge" between 1936 and 1938, their government killed around a million of its own people who were thought to be a threat to Stalin's ideology. In Cambodia, between 1970 and 1975, over a million people, who were deemed a threat, were killed by its government. These are just two of many of history's murder by government.

Think about these things before the next election. Support our elected officials and our freedoms.

Mel Schaures

Castle Rock

