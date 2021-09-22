 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID precautions are important
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: COVID precautions are important

I would like to mention, not everyone does well with vaccines and can't take one due to health reasons, not political reasons.

Those people have a right to wear masks, distance from crowds and COVID test once a week if needed. With the COVID-19 outbreaks from vaccinated people, everyone should be wearing masks. I sure do not feel safe in a crowded area with unmasked people, vaccinated or not.

A doctor in Seattle recently attended a large outdoor wedding with 11 of her friends. All of them were fully vaccinated and required to have a card showing that. Nine out of the 12 came down with COVID-19 anyway. Please wear a mask and understand why.

Larry Davis

Longview

