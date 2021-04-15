Letter: County should support Granges

I would encourage the Cowlitz County commissioners to help the nonprofits with some of the new federal stimulus money the county will be receiving.

Some of these organizations have facilities to maintain. The Granges in our county have had no income coming in. The income they rely on has been renting their facilities for different functions, holding fundraisers, rest stops and other community functions.

My Grange has had expenses of more than $5,000 out of our treasury, which we have had to take out of our savings to pay.

These organizations donate their facilities for many other uses besides renting them, such as for 4-H meetings, school functions, card parties, public meetings or hearings, informational meetings, etc. They also have been unable to donate for other causes they support such as scholarships, food banks, etc.

Phase 3 still restricts them from opening their facilities for rentals, since a lot of the rentals are for parties of some kind. Please consider the nonprofits in your discussions. Thank you.

Phyllis Ogden

Castle Rock

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0