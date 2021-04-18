Letter: County has no right to vet federal laws

After reading the article on the Cowlitz County board of commissioners' most recent resolution, I reviewed the county website on the duties of the board of commissioners. Their primary duty is to levy taxes and adopt a balanced budget. There are administrative duties concerning county ordinances and the safety and welfare of the general public. They also hear appeals from decisions made by other county boards and commissions to approve development projects. The scope of all these duties is within the county. There is no mention of the commissioners having the responsibility to determine if state or federal laws are constitutional.