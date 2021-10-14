Letter: Council wastes our money on stunts

Folks, Kelso is governed as a charter city, the only city in the state that is. Why, you ask? Well, some years ago the City Council was in turmoil. City day to day operations were being disrupted. It was ugly, and people simply got fed up with council antics and demanded a change.

Fast forward to today and our council. Thousands of dollars spent to enact a meaningless "proclamation." Mere words with no effect on anything. Hours of staff time wasted. Critical legislative action delayed. Argument and accusation. An unprecedent walkout by some council members. TV coverage and bad publicity. Four members walking out of a meeting. Our city being humiliated.

If these councilors want to show their commitment to overturning this mask mandate, then resign and take the fight to Olympia. Let us get on with solving Kelso's problems. And by the way, write a check on your way out the door to repay the money you cost taxpayers for this stunt.

Jim Hill

Kelso

