Letter: Coroner Tim Davidson has proved his worth

Voters of Cowlitz County, election time is here.

One area voters don't put a lot of thought into is your county coroner.

This year everyone really needs to pay attention and do some homework.

Currently Dr. Tim Davidson has been serving Cowlitz County for more than 20 years in the same location. His challenger, Dana Tucker has jumped from three counties in under 10 years and is wanting to move again.

Dr. Davidson has built a team that works great together. They go the extra steps to find answers about our loved ones. They do a job that most do not pay attention to and they do it without expecting anything in return. Does Tucker even have a team trained and lined up?

Dr. Davidson has spent years furthering the educations of everyone in the office, working with many offices across not only Washington but up to the federal level.

Dr. Davidson has worked endless hours putting together the best team and updating the facility to be the top coroners office in the state.

Vote Tim Davidson for coroner.

Colleen Green

Kelso