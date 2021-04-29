Letter: Congress has chance to fix homelessness

Unfortunately, the affordable housing crisis in America is making things worse and being exacerbated by the pandemic, but there are solutions. Proposals in Congress would increase the inventory of affordable homes; increase funding for the Housing Voucher program, so it can serve all who qualify; and a refundable renters’ tax credit, so millions of Americans would no longer have to pay 50% and more of their income for rent. These three solutions can work together to provide ladders out of poverty, dealing with the homelessness problem at its source.