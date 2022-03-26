Letter: Compassion for Ukraine lifts us up

Is the suffering and sacrifice in Ukraine bringing unity to America? Is the common thread that holds us all together justice? Through our compassion, our country is offering resources to help our Ukrainian friends protect and sustain themselves.

Truly there are at least two or three (Matthew 18:20) Ukrainians committed to this hope. II Chronicles 7:14 reads "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."