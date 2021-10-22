Letter: 'Common ground' use raises concerns

We have been doing pretty well since we got a new mayor some time back. My concern is for leftwing socialist Angie Wean. I really was concerned when I read Wean's Voters' Pamphlet promise and she used the term common ground. Sounds familiar? I also see where most of the prominent Democrat leftwingers have signs in their yards supporting Wean. They also are spending big bucks supporting her. Why do you think that is? Could it be they want to try the failed leftist agenda here?