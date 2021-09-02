 Skip to main content
Letter: Commissioners fail at putting health first
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The Cowlitz County commissioners voted to resist the state's mandate for vaccine requirement to support citizens rights. Well, let it be told even without this resolution your rights were not in jeopardy.

You still have the right to not get the shot and then you still have the right to die. People who get the shot still have their rights to live.

So, my thoughts are the commissioners are there to help keep the citizens of Cowlitz County safe and they just got a big F in that. I for one think they should all resign or be booted out of office for failure to keep Cowlitz County safe. These are just my thoughts

Bob Wright

Kelso

