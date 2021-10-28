Letter: Closing the library is shocking proposal

My husband, Jim Hill, and I are shocked to have his write-in opponent for Kelso City Council state at the Tuesday (Oct. 19) council meeting she would consider closing our library as a cost-saving measure in order to not have her property taxes raised by I think $3.60 a month.

I know, as does my husband, that this current council would not consider this option or such a rash act. I hope no future council would do this as well.

In fairness, Ms. Markstrom deserves the opportunity to clarify her statement and if what she said is not her view or she is being misunderstood. I hope she will do so.

Kathleen J. Hill

Kelso

