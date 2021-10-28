 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Closing the library is shocking proposal
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Closing the library is shocking proposal

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

My husband, Jim Hill, and I are shocked to have his write-in opponent for Kelso City Council state at the Tuesday (Oct.  19) council meeting she would consider closing our library as a cost-saving measure in order to not have her property taxes raised by I think $3.60 a month.

I know, as does my husband, that this current council would not consider this option or such a rash act. I hope no future council would do this as well.

In fairness, Ms. Markstrom deserves the opportunity to clarify her statement and if what she said is not her view or she is being misunderstood. I hope she will do so.

Kathleen J. Hill

Kelso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News