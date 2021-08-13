Letter: Climate report is alarm bell for Earth

I am disappointed the article about the recently released report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was not on the front page of the Aug. 9 edition of The Daily News.

Truth be told, articles about this report should be on the front page of every newspaper in the nation. The U.N. chief calls the report — which was approved by 195 governments and based on 14,000 studies – “a code red for humanity.” MoveOn.org points out, “We’re on the brink of mass extinction of species and widespread suffering, with the worst impacts hitting poorer countries and marginalized communities."

Without urgent action, the consequences to ourselves, our posterity, our beloved planet, will be devastating.

The authors of the report say that while a hotter future is certain, the worst can be avoided — if we act now “... to create an economy and society that puts the planet before profit.”

John Steppert

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0