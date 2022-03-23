Letter: Clean up all those abandoned cars

Trash those abandoned cars for the good of us all.
It is amazing to imagine that a car like those in the photo on the front page of the March 17 paper would be claimed by its owner. Who wants to claim a vehicle without tires, smashed out windows and destroyed interior? Really? Why not tow those out to a junk yard or a recycle facility to get cash for the metal? That at least could help out those volunteer tow truck drivers. Besides the monetary benefit, it cleans up the streets, and allows the impound lots to truly be impound lots.
How about after the 24-hour notice citation, that vehicle sees its future on its way to a recycle facility? Let’s fix the backlog, clean up our streets and free up impound lots. Sounds like spring cleaning to me.
Kathy Demarest
Kelso