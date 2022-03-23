Letter: Clean up all those abandoned cars

It is amazing to imagine that a car like those in the photo on the front page of the March 17 paper would be claimed by its owner. Who wants to claim a vehicle without tires, smashed out windows and destroyed interior? Really? Why not tow those out to a junk yard or a recycle facility to get cash for the metal? That at least could help out those volunteer tow truck drivers. Besides the monetary benefit, it cleans up the streets, and allows the impound lots to truly be impound lots.