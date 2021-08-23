Letter: Clean up after fireworks displays

Last month we celebrated our country's birthday, the Fourth of July when we went to Lake Sacajawea and watched the fireworks, watched the parade, and enjoyed the food vendors and the swap meet at the lake.

The one thing that needs to change is when people in their neighborhood pick up their fireworks after they shoot them off. The day after the Fourth of July I rode my bike in Longview and when I went to different streets, the streets were littered with the leftover garbage of the fireworks.

This needs to stop. Everyone, we have a beautiful town in Longview and we need to keep it clean after the fireworks are done being let off. Let us all clean up after we shoot off fireworks and keep Longview clean.

Cody Wells

Centralia

