Letter: Clawson's work is gift to the world

The feature article on Dr. Joseph Clawson (Oct. 17) and his worldwide gift of free surgeries for children afflicted with cleft lip and palate was thrilling to read. Years ago I was aware of his personal blessing to these families. I am astounded to learn his personal mission has continued for 32 years.

This story also introduces Dr. Clawson's daughter, Jennifer Trubenbach, who has teamed with him in a leadership role in the Clawson Medical Mission Foundation. This organization allows other surgeons to observe and assist, so the blessing can go on. This admirable effort to find and solve these surgical challenges has changed the lives of recipients - and promises to go on.