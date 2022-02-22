 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Cicero's declaration was premature

Mailbox stock art
Stock

A recent letter writer quoted Marcus Tullius Cicero's statements criticizing the Roman government and its policies. He then noted that "most of the Roman politicians did not take his advice. Rome fell." The letter writer is correct. They did ignore Cicero, who lived from 106 to 43 BC. And Rome did fall — in 476 AD, more than 500 years after Cicero was ignored. I wonder how much influence Cicero had in conjunction with that "fall." Gee. If we have 500 years after the letter writer, that will be a pretty good ride.

Larry Turner

Kelso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News