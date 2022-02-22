Letter: Cicero's declaration was premature

A recent letter writer quoted Marcus Tullius Cicero's statements criticizing the Roman government and its policies. He then noted that "most of the Roman politicians did not take his advice. Rome fell." The letter writer is correct. They did ignore Cicero, who lived from 106 to 43 BC. And Rome did fall — in 476 AD, more than 500 years after Cicero was ignored. I wonder how much influence Cicero had in conjunction with that "fall." Gee. If we have 500 years after the letter writer, that will be a pretty good ride.