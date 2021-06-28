Letter: Christians are forgiven, not perfect

After reading Robert Stockwell's March 12 letter to the editor, I thought I would try to shed some light on who Christians are and how they could possibly have supported Donald Trump.

The church I attend is full of sinners. Do we have adulterers? Yes. Thieves? Yep. Drug addicts? Absolutely. Liars? Of course. Yes, my church is full of sinners, but we are forgiven and saved by the sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross.

Our past sins have been forgiven and we can go to the foot of the cross and find forgiveness any time we need it. This truly is good news and is a refreshing alternative to a culture that demands perfection from imperfect and fallible people.

John Peters

Longview

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3