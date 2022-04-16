Letter: Christ is the only answer.

Easter is upon us, and most know that Jesus Christ being crucified and raised again on the third day is why we celebrate. As a child it was more about the Easter egg hunts, coloring them and attending church services with my parents. But when upon finding Easter’s true meaning, what Christ did as the sacrificial lamb of God and the work accomplished on the cross for me and for those who believe in him — what peace and appreciation I gained for Easter as a special holiday.
When you hear Christians say they are saved and going to heaven, do they really understand the Passover started with the Jews' deliverance out of Egypt by applying the blood over their doors to escape the judgment of death, and why Christ died to save sinners by shedding his blood?
Our world is changing, and our only hope is Christ. Romans the fifth chapter explains also why Christ had to die for us. Plagues, wars, famine are coming, and Christ is the only answer.
Glenda Fittro
Longview