Letter: Choose Wean for Longview's future

Angie Wean is the best choice for Longview's future.

Since Angie has become my neighbor, I have gotten a chance to know and admire this intelligent, articulate, and enthusiastic individual. Her educational and work backgrounds have contributed to her ability to work across groups and listen to all voices to understand the challenges facing our community. She is a quick learner, has the energy and desire to understand the issues, then the skills to collaborate with others, problem solve, and come up with solutions.

Her roots are in Longview, and upon her return, she immediately became involved in multiple volunteer opportunities. I think her positive attitude and her desire for our city to be better will re-instill pride in our community and an appreciation of our unique attributes, rather than focusing on the areas that divide us.

Please join me in casting your vote for an incredibly qualified candidate, Angie Wean.

Donna MacKenzie

Longview

