Letter: Children too easily 'torn' from mothers

I'm young and trying to do something positive with my situation and my recovery. I want to look at the aspects of discrimination. I and others feel some respect to our children and the family is past due with new understanding.

Child protection awareness and awareness about the Department of Children, Youth and Families is important. I am making flyers for a gathering in the Highlands area April 18 for child protection awareness.

It's just not OK to tear a mother and child apart to finance their own pockets. I have tons of documents and it needs to change.

My children matter and so do their voices.

Chanelle Thomas

Longview

