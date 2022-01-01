Letter: Child Tax Credit made a difference

Thanks for the top stories of 2021. (15 stories that changed us in 2021, by the Associated Press, The Daily News, Dec. 31, 2021) Unfortunately, the 3.6 million children leaving poverty thanks to the increase in the Child Tax Credit wasn’t one of these top 15. Families being able to pay rent and buy food was another result of the relief and infrastructure bills passed by Congress. Build Back Better would have/may still continue this wonderful news. We can help create this news by calling our members of Congress (202-224-3121) and ask them to pass this critical legislation in the new year.