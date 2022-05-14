Letter: Child Tax Credit is great for families

Listening, I realize we need to speak up to Congress to bring he issues of equity to the fore. Why are so many families one crisis away from poverty? Why did they not renew the Child Tax Credit that lifted nearly four million children out of poverty? Why can’t we pass climate change legislation? What about making sure every American has a home, health insurance and the child care needed? Let’s raise our voices until these initiatives not only make the headlines, but are passed to begin to solve these problems with equity in the land of the free.