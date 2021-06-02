Letter: Centralia Mine plan needs to advance

I was deeply upset to learn that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has paused the Centralia Mine acquisition project, which if completed, would create the most significant area for recreation in Southwest Washington. This project would create jobs and allow Centralia, Chehalis and the region as a whole to profit from the unprecedented demand for outdoor recreational opportunities that has grown in recent years.

The project received overwhelming support in local communities and the Southwest Washington region. Local leaders and our Rep. Jaime Herrera-Buetler do not represent their constituents in this matter, and the concerns they have expressed in their opposition show a great deal of misunderstanding.

The land is practically useless for anything other than wildlife habitat and recreation, and concern over endangered species impacting industrial development in the region is utterly absurd and easily disproved.

WDFW should resume work toward acquiring the land as soon as possible so we can all enjoy what you will find to be a surprisingly spectacular landscape.

Andy Zahn

Toutle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0