Letter: Castle Rock library deserves support
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Castle Rock library deserves support

I recently came from the Castle Rock Library where my grandson and I were able to pick up an entire bag of used books for $4.

The Friends of the Library hold book sales throughout the year to raise money to keep the library operating. I noticed four people using the computer/internet connection that the library supplies free to anyone who walks in. A real plus if you cannot afford these in your budget.

As I looked around, I saw clean restrooms, DVD selections, books on CD, local monthly newspapers, a box of free magazines, a large children's book area and even a free paperback exchange stand

The library is staffed by volunteers led by Vicki Selander who works without pay. Those of you in the Castle Rock town and county have a gem and it is supported by your tax dollars and desperately needs your vote this mail-in election.

Vote yes to keep this gem operating.

Don Corkrum

Castle Rock

