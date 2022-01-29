Letter: Castle Rock levy is not a tax increase

The Castle Rock School District board of directors has submitted a request for approval of an Educational Program and Operations Replacement Levy.

This levy would replace the expiring levy. This is NOT a new tax, the rate will stay the same.

In order to maintain the quality of functions within the district, this levy is very important.

In these times of citizens having many different views on a variety of issues, one would hope passing a school levy would be something a majority of the people could agree upon.

If a person has any questions about the levy, I am sure employees in any school office or the Castle Rock School District office would be helpful in specific areas of interest.

Please join me in voting YES.

Jon Davidson

Castle Rock

