Letter: Caring for kids does not stop at birth

What often gets ignored in conversations about abortion rights is concern about overpopulation. I don’t believe God meant for us to overpopulate our world to the extent that some animal and insect species would become extinct. Women who choose to not have children because of their concern about overpopulation, currently have the option of terminating unwanted pregnancies. Overturning Roe v Wade would eliminate this option.

Women who choose to have children, or who are forced to, will need services such as childcare. health care, and education in order for them to pursue work opportunities. A system is needed to pay for these services. How about a childcare tax on billionaires? Maybe 5% of their net worth dedicated to childcare would help. Let’s consider taxing Chinese imports. Maybe 15% of those profits could be directed toward childcare and education.

Let’s affirm both a woman’s right to choose and childcare/education services for all children. Women who choose to have children should be able to do so knowing they can adequately care for their children.

Douglas Irvine

Kelso

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0