Letter: Carbon is not an actual pollutant

Throwing billions of dollars to the UN to dole out to poor countries is money we do not have. We will have even less of if we follow Biden's climate plans. Even worse, do you want to guess what percentage of that money will get to the poor people?

Back to climate plans. The ﬁrst thing you hear in media reporting on climate is carbon dioxide is a pollutant. Nothing could be further from the truth. Without it we all die and even at half our 400ppm, it is doubtful enough food could be produced. Some very good scientists say if we burn fossil fuels sensibly, we might peak at 800ppm which is near optimum for food production.

Should you be fearful? If you look at the history of climate going back 3,000 years — no. An updated report on the “Environmental Eﬀects of Increased Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide” is 12 pages of real climate data published by the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine. Dr. Arthur Robinson the director is also an Oregon senator. Data is available at: www.petitionproject.org.

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview

