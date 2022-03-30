Letter: Candidates, please let us reach you

I received an ad from a Democrat, Marie Glusencamp Perez. In this ad was a poll. In this poll, the “Democrat” was in the lead, followed by Joe Kent and then Jaime Herrera Beutler. Herrera Beutler is certainly in a position to be replaced since she’s done very little to improve our district, I’m not surprised. However, Glusencamp Perez failed to mention the Democrat in the polling is Brent Hennrich. She claims she’s the only major Democrat in this race. Well, that is news to me. Who, I wonder, deemed Glusencamp Perez, the only major Democrat in this race?