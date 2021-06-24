Letter: Candidates have a right to speak

I am passionate about many things. At the top of my list of things to advocate for includes kids, seniors and veterans.

At the June 15 Kelso City Council meeting, member Lisa Alexander objected to the reading of my public comment statement regarding allocation of American Recovery Act funds — our tax dollars coming back to our city to serve our city. I asked the Council to consider including Kelso Babe Ruth Baseball, Kelso softball and the Kelso Senior Center Association in their allocation process.

Alexander objected to publication of my public comment because I am a candidate for City Council. True, but one does not lose the right to bring issues before the Council by being a candidate.

My statement to the Council was not made to curry favor or enhance my candidacy, period. It was to bring these groups needing funds to the Council's attention.

That Mayor Nancy Malone at least summarized my request is appreciated. That my right as a resident of Kelso to address the Council in my own words was denied was simply wrong.

Jim Hill

Kelso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0