Letter: Call Trump out on campaign of lies

The rhetoric of a letter to the editor in the Jan. 9 edition needs to be answered.

Joe Biden is finally using his bully pulpit to call out the defeated ex-President Donald Trump. Trump has always been a thug, a liar and a grifter. He was the leader of the band of domestic terrorists who tried on Jan. 6, 2021, to take over the United States government. The terrorists, along with Trump should be charged with treason against the freely elected government and the highest sentence possible should become a deterrent for future domestic terrorists who may be planning future attacks.

Trump should be included in those convictions as the mob's ring leader-in-chief.

Trump should be in prison.

Do you remember the children's story of the "Emperor's New Clothes"?

The "Big Lie" in that story is that the emperor wore the most beautiful clothes in the kingdom when in reality the emperor was naked. One small boy spoke up and yelled "The Emperor IS Naked!" We as a nation need to speak up against criminal Trump and his cult.

Joe Hobson

Longview

