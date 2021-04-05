Letter: Buffe Antilla a 'first-rate' educator

After my late parents William and Doris Dragich returned from service in the Navy/Marine Corps during World War II, they taught with Buffe Antilla at Kessler Elementary School.

I knew her from our testimony against swimming before the Cowlitz County commissioners board at Willow Grove as her family farm was there. We both knew how dangerous it was; I on rescue calls as a volunteer fireman with Fire District 2 and she as an eye witness.

As usual, the politicians didn't listen. I didn't care if they listened to me. But they sure should have listened to her. As she saw and knew much more than I did.

My late parents said this of her teaching ability: "First rate, superior," one of the best in the Longview School District.

And let me say this of her: She was first rate in my book.

Steve Dragich

Longview