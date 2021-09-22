Letter: Broader experiences are good for Council

There are many ways for a council candidate to prepare themselves for council positions. One positive way is to have lived and been employed in other cities. Experiences such as the Peace Corps as one candidate in Kelso has is even extra special. Broader exposure helps people see things that have worked and failed. It typically broadens perspective, not narrows it.

I think we are fortunate to have candidates running in the upcoming election who have the opportunity to bring their broader perspective to Longview. I am listening carefully to learn how their exposure to other cities and to Longview will enhance our city. Then, I will consider if their experience will help them play well together in the council sandbox.

In the end, where a candidate lived and worked to gain a broader exposure is only one consideration. But for me, it provides a very positive starting point when considering the attributes I hope to see in our council leadership.

David Fine

Longview

