Letter: Bring back Kalama's successful council

I wholeheartedly agree with the TDN Editorial Board endorsement to re-elect Mike Reuter as mayor of Kalama, as well as City Council members Sandra Macias-Hughes and Jon Stanfill.

With Mayor Reuter's leadership and support from council members Macias-Hughes and Stanfill, the future for Kalama is bright. Throughout the COVID pandemic Mike's leadership has ensured our local businesses have remained open, viable and healthy. Mayor Reuter has a positive vision for the future of Kalama. He has worked and will continue to work tirelessly for all of the citizens of Kalama. He has a profound concern for the health and welfare of all Kalama residents.

We need the continuity and experience these three public servants bring to our town. Now is not the time to return to the acrimony and divisiveness of the past. I encourage you to join me in supporting and voting for Mike Reuter for mayor and Sandra Macias-Hughes and Jon Stanfill for City Council. All three candidates deserve another term to continue their work leading Kalama into the future.

John Flynn

Kalama

