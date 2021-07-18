Letter: Bridge needs actions now

How much longer is Washington Department of Transportation going to waste money trying to get "period-correct" street lighting to work properly on the Lewis and Clark Bridge?

On a recent evening, I drove across the bridge and noticed once again that there are many lights not working, many lights that are missing and several that are just hanging loose until they either are hit by a truck or simply fall off.

In my correspondence to WSDOT, I was informed that due to the bridge's registry on the National Register Of Historic Places, that there are no other options for lighting that can be used. Yet the northbound span of the Interstate Bridge in Portland, which predates the Lewis and Clark Bridge by 13 years, and is also on the NRHP, can somehow have more modern lighting in use which doesn't fall apart every few months. Something doesn't add up.

With the growing volume of traffic on this bridge, it is time for WSDOT to put safety above looks, especially when the bridge doesn't even have sidewalks.

Andrew Rickard

Longview

